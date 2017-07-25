DJ Pnutz maintains the funk on new album

× Expand Pnutz

Earlier this year Laura Bolokoski, aka DJ Pnutz, received a well-earned ExtraSpecialGood honor in CityBeat’s annual Great Demo Review for her mixtape, The Good Wife’s Guide to Beatmaking. Both funky and subversive, it found Pnutz using kitschy samples to satirize outdated ideas of sexism, which put an interesting new spin on turntablism. A little bit of that feminist wit reappears early on here, where an intro that includes a TV dialogue sample of what sounds like James T. Kirk saying “A girl or a monster?” bleeds into an upbeat first track titled “Pretty Good For A Girl.” And it absolutely fucking knocks.

The thematic threads on 16 Psyche are a bit different this time around, and they don’t always entirely make sense. There’s a blend of sci-fi and sports themes, which don’t necessarily seem like natural complements; “Deep Space Radio” is followed by “Pass It” and “7th Inning Stretch,” for instance. But musically, none of this is a problem. Pnutz’s beats and soundscapes all bleed together seamlessly in a set of tracks that recall the likes of DJ Shadow, Madlib and RJD2 (before he decided he wanted to sing, that is). In fact, “Top International DJ” merges space and sports brilliantly, beginning with an Eastbound and Down sample (“I think this dude is about to find out that Americans do not want to be stuffed into a sweaty club, raving out to the sounds of DJ Communism”) before letting loose with ‘80s-style synth-funk loaded with spacey effects.

Whatever gimmicks DJ Pnutz works into her tracks, it’s ultimately the strength of the songs themselves that makes 16 Psyche a success. She assembles compositions full of jazzy ambience (“Dark Adaptation”), breezy funk (“Phase 2”) and cinematic big beat (“I Don’t Know How You Came By This Record”) without ever missing a beat. Somehow she even manages to make a Christmas standard work in the context of the record (“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”). The 20 tracks on 16 Psyche are all over the place, which is kind of what makes it interesting. It flows together like a great DJ mix should, but ends up in a totally different place than where it began. The fun is finding out how she gets there.