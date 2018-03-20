DJ Pnutz teases new set with pair of funky tracks

Note: This release was excluded from our Local Music Issue due to technical difficulties. I’m making up for that by reviewing it here.

If DJ Pnutz has proven anything in the past couple years, it’s that she’s one of the best beatmakers in San Diego—if not the best. Following up on The Good Wife’s Guide to Beatmaking and 16 Psyche from last year, Pnutz has issued a pair of excellent new tracks as a teaser to another upcoming full-length set. “Play That Beat Mrs. DJ” is as good as theme music gets, finding the turntablist weaving together layers of drums and percussion, building up a solid set of disco funk with an irresistible recurring horn hook. Its flipside, “Stereo Gymnastics,” doesn’t let up on the funky drum breaks, but overall it has a more laid-back sensibility, with soulful Hammond organ, twinkling keyboards and a hypnotic bassline. As this is just a teaser single, there’s no doubt a lot more good stuff where this came from, but based on these two songs alone, Pnutz is moving up to a whole new level of funk.