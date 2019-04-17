Dream ’19 festival coming in May

× Expand Photo by Cathleen Berenyi Xeno & Oaklander

It was only a matter of time before local promoter Mario Orduno would launch a music festival. He’s been putting on shows and releasing records on his labels (Art Fag and Dream) since the mid-2000s, securing a reputation in the scene as a bespectacled man-about-town with discerning taste. Now he’s bringing some of his favorite groups together for Dream ’19, a two-night showcase of post-punk and synthwave happening at The Casbah on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11.

Orduno launched Dream as a label in 2012, but he’d been promoting shows under that name even before that. The festival will serve as a celebration for the kind of underground music he’s long championed.

“I’ve been working with a lot of these bands for over a decade, and I have relationships with these bands and I’ve been networking in this scene for a long time,” he tells CityBeat. “I thought it would be kind of cool to celebrate the music, the scene and Dream even as a thing, and create something cool for San Diego.”

Most of the bands will hit right at the goth pleasure zones, as the emphasis is on ritualistic vibes and electronic instruments. The best thing about the lineup is just how varied and surprising it is. Playing on Friday night, post-punk trio Second Still sound equal parts leather and silk, what with their high-gravity drum machine stomp and Siouxsie Sioux-esque vocals. Meanwhile, L.A.-by-way-of-Brooklyn’s Black Marble summon the ghost of Joy Division with stark bass-lines and spooky atmospheres. L.A.’s Provoker sounds a bit like Pornography-era Cure, while Riki promises a propulsive dance party. On the local level, San Diego synth conjurer O/X specializes in Videodrome rituals and Vangelis soundscapes.

On Saturday, SRSQ’s Kennedy Ashlyn will perform gripping, hauntingly beautiful pieces off her album Unreality, written in the wake of the death of her best friend/bandmate Cash Askew in the 2016 Oakland Ghost Ship fire. Minimalist New York duo Xeno & Oaklander whisper sweet cyborg nothings into the listener’s ear over dreamy synths, while the hypnotic Chasms explore dub textures and tape-delay rhythms in a fresh take on ’80s sounds. Body of Light’s synthpop anthems will go over well with anyone in need of a Depeche Mode fix, and Riverside’s The Victoriana has the ornamental beauty of a wilted red rose.