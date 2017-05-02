Dream Joints prepare debut album

× Expand Image by Summer Luu/Mike Turi Dream Joints

Dream Joints, aka Mike Turi of Wild Wild Wets, is getting ready to release his debut album, Just Like Medicine, via Bleeding Gold Records. The record release show will take place on May 26 at The Casbah, with a headlining set from Dream Joints, along with performances by Hexa, Body Song, Vakoum and Fivepaw, along with DJ sets from Andrew McGranahan and Camilla Robina. The songs on the album first started to come together around five years ago, back when Wild Wild Wets was first coming together as a band.

“I wrote the first song, ‘Everyday Obstacle,’ before there was ever a Wild Wild Wets song,” Turi says. “Nobody else was in the band besides me and Marco (Piro), and I was getting frustrated because I was relying on other people to be able to make music. So I started making beats and just geeked out on my computer.”

After two name changes, from Emerald Rats to Gooon to Dream Joints, Turi finished up his first batch of songs, with another batch already written for the follow-up. Everything on the album was played by Turi, with the exception of a couple of bass tracks from Brian Rathjen. And stylistically, it covers a lot of ground, from electronic to psychedelic to post-punk.

“The sound came from a really natural place, just of what I think is cool,” he says. “It’s a lot of things. But it’s a style that’s close to my personal aesthetic. It doesn’t sound like any other band I’ve been in.”

Both the name of the project and the album refer to an autoimmune disorder that Turi has, which affects his joints. (“Music was my medicine,” he says, referring to a rough patch he went through with the condition.) However, he recognizes that there’s a kind of double entendre to the name as well.

“I put the album on to hear it over the soundsystem at Bluefoot,” says Turi, who works at the North Park bar. When he told a patron what the name of the band was, he got a surprising response. “He said ‘Dream Joints? I think I’ll need a couple of those to understand what’s going on with this.’”