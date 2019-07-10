Drug Hunt’s music transcends their story

Can a concept album still exist?

It’s a question that comes to mind when listening to Drug Hunt’s immersive and thrilling self-titled EP.

The question is rhetorical, of course. As long as there is music, there will be songwriters who craft sprawling narratives around central themes and ideas. But the pop-culture landscape isn’t the same as in eras that produced Tommy or The Wall. Now—given the internet of everything—successful music creates a dialogue with the world around it, which is extremely difficult for a concept album to do. That is: with a built-in narrative, there’s hardly any room for conversation. And unless the concept/narrative is spot-on, the audience is less likely to pay attention.

According to their press release, Drug Hunt’s EP is a “a true concept-album for the post-millennial age” and seeks out to confront a gamut of power structures—everything ranging from politics to religion. It’s heavy stuff to say the least, even at four tracks.

But Drug Hunt are no strangers to heaviness, and within the first track of their EP, it becomes clear that the music can carry whatever weighty conceit they stack on top of it. Opening track “The Tower” is a seven-minute bruiser of sun-drenched, fuzzy-bass desert rock. It feels simultaneously vintage and new, like Sabbath and Queens of the Stone Age gave birth to a mutant baby. Then, at about the three-and-a-half minute mark, the band kicks up the tempo, busts out some Latin flair and takes the listener on a serpentine thrill ride. Even if the lyrics are bleak AF (“Libraries are burning in the beautiful dawn”), it’s the kind of tune that requires headbanging and devil horns.

The band also has an uncanny knack for trading hammers for knives, as is evident on “The Blood,” a sneaky, sinister song that mixes ’70s prog, Giallo soundtracks and even a little bit of Stevie Wonder. It’s a daring bit of showmanship that feels Tarantino-esque in its ability to pay tribute to past masters while creating something new.

With songs that hit this hard, it doesn’t matter if the concept makes sense.