Earthless gets even more psychedelic

Psych-rockers Earthless have never had many problems with people enjoying their shows. Known for delivering blistering, sweat-soaked jams since 2001, the band has been recognized, both nationally and locally, as one of the best live groups. So much so that drummer Mario Rubalcaba points out that the band now has “lessheads,” devoted fans who follow them from city to city.

Still, rather than rest on their laurels, the band has recently been playing shows with help from Mad Alchemy Light Show. Older readers may recognize the Mad Alchemy moniker, as it is the brainchild of Lance Gordon who has been creating analog liquid light shows since the early ’70s. Back then, Gordon created beautiful and talismanic visuals for such artists as Roky Erickson, The Tubes and Big Brother & the Holding Company. Gordon never stopped and is still based in San Francisco, with bands and organizations still reaching out for him to provide trippy visuals. Most recently, he was contacted by Earthless in hopes he might be interested in performing on a number of the band’s dates.

“I’ve been a fan of his projections for a while,” says Rubalcaba, who first saw Gordon’s light show over a decade ago. “We finally hooked up with him and we just figured, for us, it takes the set and the whole package up to a different level.”

The band first met up with Gordon earlier this year just as Earthless was about to release their new album, Black Heaven. After some initial shows, including one at The Casbah, Gordon toured the East Coast with the group, providing visuals for the band’s largely instrumental live sets. Rubalcaba says one Mad Alchemy light show will never be the same as any other and adds that Gordon changes his setup depending on the venue. He’s even begun incorporating digital elements like text to the light show.

“Each time that we’ve toured with him, it seems like he has something new up his sleeve,” says Rubalcaba. “If you’ve seen some of the pictures, it’s like another world, seeing some really weird creatures and monsters kind of popping out.”

Earthless performs with the Mad Alchemy Light Show at the Belly Up Tavern on Sunday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.