Earthless tighten up on new album

Earthless is far from the most commercially viable band ever to emerge from San Diego’s music scene, though they’re no doubt one of the most important. For 17 years the band has been helping to build up a swirl of weird, psychedelic experimentation that has, in turn, fostered a flourishing cohort of diverse psych-rock bands in the region, many of whom will be joining Earthless at the Roadburn festival in The Netherlands this year.

Yet while Earthless’ sound has been well established over the course of three epic full-lengths and a handful of split releases since their 2005 debut, Sonic Prayer, they still have some surprises up their sleeves. On the band’s fourth album, Black Heaven, the biggest of those surprises is the addition of vocals. Where the band’s previous records were all-instrumental cosmic voyages into the beyond, Black Heaven is much closer to a proper rock ‘n’ roll album. The group’s stylistic approach hasn’t shifted entirely—they’re still creating trippy, effects-heavy excursions with more than their share of fuzz. But with guitarist Isaiah Mitchell stepping up to the microphone, those excursions are more concise, and with clearly defined verses and choruses.

Those accustomed to the version of Earthless that let their riffs and improvisation do the talking might miss some of the far-out jam sessions they’ve indulged in on past records. Though it’s not like there isn’t any of that here, it’s just tightened up and made more digestible. This is an album of proper songs, and they’re good ones at that. “Gifted by the Wind” opens with a wah-wah scratch seemingly borrowed from Shaft before delving into a badass strut, and the heavy “Electric Flame” is steeped in Black Sabbath’s bluesy thunder. Most surprisingly, “Volt Rush” clocks in at less than two minutes in length, which is as far from Earthless’ prior extremes as it gets.

As much as Earthless fucks with the formula, they still sound like Earthless. I’m not sure it’s possible for them to sound like anyone else, even when slimming down and trimming out the excess. It’s still heavy, loud and weird.