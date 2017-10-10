Eight acts to see at Desert Daze

× Expand Photo by Rob Williamson King Woman

Just a short drive northeast of San Diego, the Desert Daze festival is taking place again at the Institute of Mentalphysics in Joshua Tree on Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15. I don’t doubt that a lot of San Diegans will be making the trek out to the fest, so for those attending, here are my recommendations for bands to see at the psychedelic gathering.

Iggy Pop: The former Stooges frontman is still a freak and still releasing solid rock records. He’s a punk rock god and worth seeing before his potential retirement.

Spiritualized: This long-running UK space rock group’s shows tend to range from hypnotic and laid-back to loud and climactic, so get comfortable and be ready for a cosmic ride.

Sleep: This Oakland stoner-metal band are pretty heavy on repetition, so keep that in mind while their wall of Marshall stacks gets the crowd’s torsos vibrating. It’s loud, intense and epic metal.

John Cale: One of the remaining members of the Velvet Underground who’s still going strong, John Cale recently played the entirety of that band’s debut album at a special series of shows. It just might end up in his repertoire again, but the man’s own catalog is incredible regardless.

The Make Up: Ian Svenonious has made a name for himself for being a highly animated rock frontman, and his reunited garage-soul group The Make Up should get every ass in the desert moving.

Boris: I’ve seen Boris at least four times and each show has been a real barnburner. The Tokyo band has been playing heavy, genre-shifting metal and stoner rock for 25 years, and they’re still destroying.

The Budos Band: The Budos Band are one of the funkiest groups around, with a sound that combines The Meters, Fela Kuti and just a little bit of Black Sabbath into one heavy-ass groove.

King Woman: Part doom, part shoegaze and with a heaping dose of goth, King Woman turns bad vibes into some beautifully heavy dirges.