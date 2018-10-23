Election endorsements from the San Diego music scene

× Expand Beto O’Rourke

We asked some people in the music scene what races and measures they’re following closely in the midterm election. From the House race in the 50th District (that one was particularly popular), to the proposition to repeal the gas tax, some of the responses might surprise readers.

Jacob McWhinney (Spooky Cigarette, New Me, Field Trips): “Well the race for District 50 has been pretty jaw-dropping. Watching Duncan Hunter veer from blame shifting and damage control regarding his federal indictments, to full blown xenophobia with his [Ammar] Campa-Najjar ads really demonstrates the skewed perspective the right thinks will win them elections. Campaign ads are now full-blown conspiracy theories and propaganda, because if you muddy the waters enough, no one will be able to tell. And when they are proven to be horseshit, the right consistently just does not seem to care.”

Drew Douglas (grampadrew, Flim Flam Revue): “Amid the nightmare of national politics, I have been trying to get more involved on a local level where we have the most power to change the world directly around us. Paloma Aguirre has worked tirelessly to clean up the waters in Imperial Beach and I support her run for I.B. City Council. Judges are always the toughest to parse on the ballot, but local Judge Gary Kreep is rated as “lacking qualifications” by the County Bar Association and has been censured by the Commission on Judicial Performance dozens of times for ethics violations. He’s also a conspiracy theorist, a general nutjob and a bigot. This is a no-brainier. He has to go.”

Diana Death (BBQT, Razor Nights): “I already voted via mail-in ballot to yes, positively repeal the gas tax [Proposition 6]. Private companies like Domino’s Pizza are already showing how infrastructure can be repaired without reliance on government. Also, I like the sound of [John] Cox.”

Demetrius Antuña (Warsaw, KATA): “Vote for Kevin de León for US Senator because Feinstein has been playing corporate compromiser for way too long (like decades!). Vote Duncan Hunter out and vote for Ammar Campa-Najjar in District 50. Please, please, please don’t let a law-breaker continue to be a law-maker. In La Mesa, vote no on Measure V, the cannabis business tax. I know firsthand that the dinosaurs that have been living out here their entire lives are so protective of this town that they actually end up creating problems from nothing. By trying so hard to block something that is legal [cannabis], they are creating problems. Also in La Mesa, vote for Dave Myers and Dr. Akilah Weber for City Council because, like I mentioned, the dinosaurs need to go take a nap and let the rest of us progress into the future.”

Peter Bolland: “I’ve known Ammar Campa-Najjar for ten years. He is a rare human being, a collection of paradoxes. Hard working yet relaxed, professionally polished yet down to earth, intellectually formidable yet deeply heart-centered. Ammar is a mensch—the minute you meet him, you like him, trust him and believe him. I know it’s a cliché, but he got into this race for one reason: to serve this community which he so dearly loves. He is a man of integrity, compassion, and honor—qualities that his opponent has obviously lost along the road somewhere.”

Tim Mays (co-owner, The Casbah): “I’m really behind Beto O’Rourke in Texas. Started hearing about him during a May visit to Austin. My friends had attended a fundraiser for him the weekend we were out there and they had nothing but great things to say about him. Watching his discourse on issues that we should all be fighting for is truly inspiring and I’m hoping that he can unseat Ted Cruz, who epitomizes everything bad in this country, to put it politely. That Duncan Hunter Jr. is even still in the running for Congress is an insult to the electorate… He is the face of all that is wrong in this country: smug, self-righteous, corrupt, greedy, dealing in lies and half-truths. People in his district need to just take a look at the 47-page indictment to understand what the man is really all about.”