Endorsements from the music scene

We asked local musicians who they’re voting for during the June primary and got their take on races ranging from Governor to San Diego District Attorney.

Hadi Fever, The Revolutionary Guard: Jordan Mills, House of Representatives (49th District).

“He’s a real, down-to-earth, genuine human being who truly empathizes with struggling, working class families. He receives zero corporate money and is involved in grassroots organizing. We need some way to break the corporate two-party system that continues to betray working people.”

Normandie Wilson: Geneviéve Jones-Wright, San Diego County District Attorney.

“I wholeheartedly endorse her for many reasons, including her commitment to accountability and justice. Also important is the distinction Jones-Wright makes between sex workers who work of their own accord and people who are trafficked; long before the passing of FOSTA/SESTA, sex workers have been warning of the horrific effects this bill would have, and they were right.”

Scott Nielsen, Die MiBbildungen Die Menschen: Delaine Eastin, Governor.

“Delaine Eastin has a track record of fighting against the right-wing, corporate and monied interests in our state to create and uphold policy that protects and provides for students, the impoverished, immigrants, the environment and many others. She is the only grass-roots, corporate-free candidate for Governor who will fight to create a California that works for us all.”

Alan Lilienthal, Tulengua: Omar Passons, County Board of Supervisors.

“Real leaders listen and engage in community events. He grew up in the local foster care system and has seen sides of San Diego none of us ever will. His nuance and understanding of the issues that face our underserved communities are bar none because he lived through them. Omar is the real deal.”

Demetrius Antuna, Warsaw: Alison Hartson, U.S. Senate.

“Her primary message is real positive progressive change that benefits the people, not the corporate establishment. I also like Delaine Eastin for Governor. These are just a couple of the great women we need to help tilt the scales of both the government as a whole, and the center/right takeover of the Democratic party.”