Escorted Trips launches at Che Cafe

Che Cafe is hosting a music and arts festival on Saturday, Sept. 1 titled Escorted Trips. The show is an all-day, all-ages event that pairs music from 13 bands with DJs and artists, including live painting and interactive art exhibits. It’s being headlined by San Diego’s Fashion Jackson and San Bernardino’s Foliage, and will also feature performances by Retra, Sights and Sages, Miss New Buddha, Ingonoir and Snapghost, as well as Tijuna’s Ethics. The event was organized by Reality House West, an events collective run by Chris Gorrie, Joel Carrillo and Martin Sohikish. Their goal in putting on the event was to showcase a diverse selection of music by artists who might not necessarily all be heard in the same place.

“We wanted to get a good snapshot of what was going on in San Diego music,” says Gorrie. “And for that matter, Southern California music, as there are bands from San Bernardino, and also from Tijuana. It’s a panoramic view of what’s going on here.”

Carrillo, who isn’t a San Diego native, says that his own investment in putting on an event like this came about from realizing that there’s a lot of talent in this city that doesn’t always get the recognition he feels it deserves.

“I’ve been in San Diego for a while, but I had a negative attitude about things that simply aren’t true,” says Carillo. “There are so many talented musicians I wasn’t even aware of. We don’t need to get our music fix in Los Angeles. We can do it right here.”

Escorted Trips isn’t the first event that Reality House West has put on, nor will it be the last. They see this as being the biggest to date of what should prove to be an ongoing series of events highlighting innovative acts in San Diego.

“We’ve done a couple shows at (D.I.Y. space) San Diego Content Partners as well as SPACE,” says Sohikish. “We’re also planning some things around this and we’d like to work with other groups that are doing similar things. We just don’t want to put it in a genre box. We’re more interested in showcasing bands with diverse and interesting influences.”