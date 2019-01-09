Exasperation and the arbitrary nature of post-punk

What is post-punk music if not a bunch of musicians who are jaded, but just not that jaded? The rhythmic structures and guitar chords are often the same utilized by the most aggressive punk groups, but post-punk simply slows things down a bit in hopes that the result is more lucid, accessible and maybe even danceable. The issue has always been the genre’s open-endedness. There are a lot of bands—good bands—who are lumped into the category simply because they were members of a generational wave of music that went on to inspire other bands, despite not sounding much like post-punk at all.

The guys in Exasperation wear these post-punk inspirations (as well as those inspirations’ inspirations) on their sleeves. The trio includes former members of some pretty great local bands including Cuckoo Chaos and Weatherbox. But Exasperation is another beast altogether and one that is multi-faceted if not a bit indecisive. The thumping opening track, “Pyre,” kicks off like a blast and casual listeners might think they know what they’re getting into moving forward. That is, the type of post-punk most recently resurrected by groups such as Parquet Courts and Protomartyr. And while Exasperation do this very well (the chorus on “Full Story” is amazing—more of this please), most of the record isn’t exactly breaking new ground. Maybe that wasn’t the point. The downright poppy and way-too-short “Trash War” and “Pushing Back” are perfect examples of how great the band can be when the hooks are flowing.

Still, there is an element of disjointedness that weighs the album down. Tracks like “Paradise” and “When You Snapped” sound out of place on what is otherwise a solid effort. It’s as if the band threw in some moody b-sides to show off their versatility. There’s nothing wrong with moodiness per se, but it goes against the band’s own self-classification as something they call “tough-pop.” It’s a rather terrible, but not the worst, description of a musical style. I mean, it’s not as bad as say, “shitgaze” (remember that?), but it’s not a description that encapsulates the Exasperation sound, because, well, it doesn’t seem like the band has settled on what kind of post-punk they want to play.

Overall, however, the band shows a lot of promise and I suspect their live shows are spirited affairs (the band will be playing an album release show at Soda Bar on Jan. 12). Paradise is a decent debut from a band that I fully expect to make even better songs moving forward.