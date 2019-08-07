F#!kin' in the Bushes turns 10

× Expand Photo by Alissa Maxwell Rob Moran and Daniel Sant

Club nights come and go, but Whistle Stop Bar (2236 Fern St.) in South Park is getting ready to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Britpop night, F#!kin’ in the Bushes, on Friday, Aug. 16. The DJ behind the event, Daniel Sant, can hardly believe it’s been that long since he pushed for a monthly dance party featuring classic Britpop.

In the heyday of the “Madchester” scene, Daniel Sant was just a teenager, sneaking out to the bars of English town Warrington, in hopes of satisfying his thirst for new bands. Now a longtime ex-pat in California, he still remembers when he heard Britpop for the first time and says it altered his perception of music forever.

“One of the two defining moments that solidified this genre being my life’s blood was seeing The Stone Roses in 1989 at Legends in Warrington,” Sant says. “My stepdad was a bouncer at a bar in town, and his friend was on the door at Legends. He arranged for a friend and I to sit off to the side with lemonade and crisps and watch the best band in the world, at the height of their powers, absolutely destroy the place.”

Sant goes onto say that the other defining moment was after graduating from Mission Bay High School [in San Diego].

“My girlfriend and I went back to England to visit and drive around my homeland,” he continues. “I had gotten us tickets to see Oasis at the Leeds Irish Centre, just two weeks before Definitely Maybe, their debut LP, came out. Five Mancs [a colloquialism referring to people from Manchester, England] oozing pure attitude, playing immense tunes… songs that would become the foundation of Britpop, at the right moment in my life, meant this genre would always matter to me.”

Sant doesn’t live in San Diego anymore, but he says his life would not be whole without F#!kin’ in the Bushes, which is why, every month, he flies from Oakland to play his favorite British bangers alongside DJ Rob Moran.

As new generations of Britpop enthusiasts come and go, and regulars continue to dance to the rhythm of Pulp, Blur and Oasis, Sant says seeing new faces and saying hello to old regulars is what matters most.

“A monthly night means people can sometimes say, ‘Oh, I’ll just go next month,’” Sant says. “It’s important for us to transmit how appreciative we are to the people that come out for our night every month.”