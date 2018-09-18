Fall Album Preview 2018

× Expand Photo by Becky Digiglio Planet B

Last week, I wrote about some of the coming attractions in music in San Diego, particularly in the realms of opera, jazz and chamber music. But this week I’m devoting some space in this column to some of the albums and EPs to look forward to from underground and indie artists in San Diego.

On Nov. 23, Planet B—the experimental electronic project between The Locust’s Justin Pearson and producer Luke Henshaw—will release their self-titled debut album via Ipecac Records. The album will feature guest appearances from Kool Keith and members of Ministry and Killing Joke. And on the note of industrial music, one-man industrial project Author & Punisher will release his new album Beastland via Relapse on Oct. 5. Based on early singles like “Night Terror,” it sounds like it’s going to be a gnarly one.

Local label Volar has a couple of promising new releases on the docket for October. On the 19th, indie rock outfit Keepers will release their debut full-length. That same day, d-beat hardcore outfit Therapy (who I recently wrote a feature on) will release their self-titled debut album as well.

The Dream label will also be issuing a handful of new releases from local bands, including a new album from Heavy Hawaii, as well as the New Life EP, the debut synth-pop release from O/X. Fellow goth-friendly outfit Warsaw will be releasing their third EP, Magic, in November.

In the world of hip-hop, Parker Meridien will be releasing a new EP this fall, and DJ Pnutz (an Extraspecialgood veteran of our Great Demo Review) is planning a new EP for Halloween release. And the always-prolific Jonathan Christopher Harris will be offering up new music under both his Trip Advisor and Mystery Cave aliases.

Other bands set to put out new music this fall include Le Ra, Dani Bell and the Tarantist, Nathan Hubbard, The Strawberry Moons, Mr. Foxx, Madly, Those Darn Gnomes, Exasperation, Tenshun/fivepaw, Bad Vibes, Tall Can, Mathias Kruse, Midnight Track and Spooky Cigarette.