Five Bleeding Gold releases to hear

Ahead of Bleeding Gold’s first big festival event, give a spin to these highlights from the label’s ample catalog.

Moon Jelly, Moon Jelly: This Florida band’s self-titled EP is a mesmerizing blend of psychedelic rock, dream-pop and electronic sounds that’s influenced by bands such as Stereolab and My Bloody Valentine. Still, they come across as a unique group, their beats hitting surprisingly hard while Anna Wallace shows off an impressive vocal presence.

Here to Fade, Tape Waves: Based in South Carolina, the dream pop duo of Jarod and Kim Weldin makes music that feels weightless and serene. Which doesn’t mean it’s without substance. They create a blissful sound that doesn’t have many rough edges, and it’d frankly be a shame to sully music this pretty with any intentional abrasion.

Night Drippers, Os Drongos: One of Bleeding Gold’s European signings, France’s Os Drongos represent the heavier, more psychedelic edge of the label’s musical spectrum. They’re a weird, dark band who are capable of Pixies-like alt-rock anthems, but often ease into some sinister grooves like the sexy rhythms of “Phoney Beings.”

Just Like Medicine, Dream Joints: The solo debut by Mike Turi of Wild Wild Wets carries much of his other band’s penchant for hallucinogenic sounds. Yet instead of heavy layers of guitars, this is a more synth-driven recording, often subtler in arrangement and with more judicious use of space. It’s a late-night listen, for sure.

As Loud As I Can, Spooky Cigarette: Though only containing four songs, this EP release revealed a lot of promise for the local indie pop group. Their songs are washed in layers of synthesizers and effects, and with lyrics about figuring out one’s place in the world. It’s a fun set of songs, and I can’t wait to hear the next batch.