Fivepaw’s debut full-length covers a vast sprawl of sound

That creates another interesting dilemma, however: how to translate an intense live show of electronic music into a comparably interesting recording. On Lost Transmission from a Maritime Ghost, Pawloski has that figured out, and it turns out the key is to make a record that sounds like it was made by a live band. Or, for that matter, numerous live bands. Lost Transmission is a much more diverse set of songs than fivepaw’s debut EP, making connections between ambient and progressive electronic sounds with Krautrock, darkwave and pop. There’s a textural consistency to everything here, but stylistically, it never stays in one place for long.

A track like “Skittle Jumper” is built around a melodic array of synthesizers that nod to the joyous textures of Cluster or Brian Eno’s Another Green World. And there’s a similarly rich, warm sound to “Caught in the Edge,” which also features Pawloski’s vocals and is becoming an increasingly more common characteristic in his music. Yet some of the best moments are the ones where Pawloski runs wild, creating some dense, noisy and eerie layers on tracks like “Space Dust,” which is set against an intense rush of drums. And “Cosmic Newsletter” is essentially goth-rock, which works unsurprisingly well with fivepaw’s unique synth explosion. There’s a lot to process on Lost Transmission, a lot of which might come across as a surprise to those who heard Pawloski’s earlier recordings. But it’s a worthwhile step in several directions at once, making good on a whole lot of raw potential.