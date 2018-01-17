Flatsound’s new album is hushed, mysterious

The name Mitch Welling may or may not ring a bell, but the San Diego singer/songwriter has quietly built up an unusually large online following over the past seven years. As Flatsound, Welling compiled a catalog of Bandcamp releases—some of them available as free downloads—that have been widely circulated via Tumblr and Reddit (he even has a subreddit: reddit.com/r/flatsound). His social media following is in the tens of thousands, and he’s even been immortalized on Urban Dictionary.

Those still scratching their heads as to how Flatsound became a share-worthy Internet sensation shouldn’t necessarily feel out of touch. Welling doesn’t really tour or even play live much at all, and his music isn’t the type to expand beyond a (fairly large) cult following. It’s hushed, ambient pop balladry that sounds like it was recorded late at night and at a volume that wouldn’t disturb the neighbors.

The seven tracks on Hummingbird scarcely rise above a whisper, and Welling’s wavering vocals recall Xiu Xiu’s Jamie Stewart or Perfume Genius’ Mike Hadreas on his early records. It’s at times almost uncomfortably intimate, with Welling’s voice seemingly on the verge of confessing something awkwardly personal. But I’d also be remiss not to mention how pretty the music here is. Musically, Flatsound shares a lot in common with some of The Album Leaf’s earlier records, complete with hypnotic keyboards, gentle plucks of acoustic guitar and a sense of serene ambience.

I can certainly see something appealing in the mystique of Flatsound’s music, as it’s very pretty, but it’s also barely there. His lo-fi, ambient bedroom pop feels almost ghostly in its presentation, from the minimalist instrumental introduction of the title track to the stripped-down emo sound of “Even the Stars Can Be Hollow,” which isn’t too far removed from the emotional balladry of Julien Baker. That being said, I might be even more impressed by how this seemingly anonymous low-key artist built up such a following on the strength of such gentle sounds. Whether or not a big label and a bigger budget will ever be in Mitch Welling’s future, he’s at least figured out how to capture a compelling intimacy on Hummingbird.