Glass Spells grow Disco Goth into rotating mini-fest

× Expand Photo by Mitch Wilson / Lunarmaps Photography Twin Ritual

Back in 2016, when dancey post-punk group Glass Spells were getting ready to release their self-titled album, the band was looking for a way to set the show apart from other live music events. Inspired by a review of an early single on SoundDiego that used both “gothic” and “disco” to describe their sound, the band came up with the term “Disco Goth,” and lined up a showcase of similarly moody and dancefloor-friendly bands, along with some gold, metallic decor and inflatable disco balls.

Since then, Disco Goth has become a regular occurrence for Glass Spells’ Anthony Ramirez and Suz Gonzalez, even if their band isn’t playing, and the latest installment takes place at Blonde on Thursday, May 10.

“When we were trying to organize our record-release party, we wanted to make it a party, not just a regular show,” he says. “Something special.”

The next Disco Goth features Twin Ritual (Ramirez’s new band), MRCH, The Slashes and Bidi Cobra, and while each event heavily features local bands, Ramirez and Gonzalez often invite bands from Los Angeles and Baja California. The spring edition caters more toward the “disco” aspect, but not every band needs to be disco or goth.

“We wanted to be open to multiple genres,” Ramirez says. “Like, we can get a cool rock band or a cool synth band. We just want to make it different from other shows happening in town. Almost more like a mini-fest like All My Friends in Tijuana.”

Disco Goth was once a one-time event but now happens with greater frequency, at least quarterly, with the past couple nights taking place around Halloween and New Year’s. Ramirez says there’s no set schedule, though he’s wary of letting it grow too fast too soon.

“I wish we could book all of the bands that wanted to play,” he says. “It’s a lot of work putting on these shows, though. I don’t want to aim too high and book a bunch of bands and then drop the ball.”