It’s all dark at the San Diego Goth Swap

× Expand San Diego Goth Swap

The holiday season is filled with indie shopping events showcasing any number of local artisans and crafters, but for Charlie Garia, there was a market that he felt just wasn’t being tapped into.

“I felt there was a need for a flea market and swap for locals who are into the macabre, goth-esque and darker art and oddities,” says Garcia, who goes by the alias and DJs under the name Disorder.

Thus, the San Diego Goth Swap was born. Along with his colleague and SPACE bartender V.H. Pretty, Garcia set up a flea market-style event where fellow goths, punks, death-rockers and metalheads could come and peruse any number of items that would likely be considered a little too dark for most conventional shopping events. Along with drink specials and food, there are DJs throughout the day. Pretty has coordinated several swap meet events at SPACE (3519 El Cajon Blvd., spacebarsd.com) in Normal Heights, but Garcia says he was still tentative when they threw the first Goth Swap in October.

“I was a bit worried about the response in the beginning,” says Garcia. “But so far it’s brought together some amazing people and has pulled a lot of interest.”

Similar to other successful swap meet-style events in San Diego, such as the San Diego Punk Flea Markets (at the Che Café Collective) and the Casbah’s semi-regular Vinyl Junkies Record Swap, the Goth Swap features a curated collection of items for sale and new vendors are encouraged to contact the coordinators (they can email Garcia at disorder1904@gmail.com). The latest “Black Christmas Edition” of the event will be held on Dec. 9 at SPACE from 1 to 6 p.m. Garcia says he and Pretty plan to make the Goth Swap a regular event moving forward.

“So far we’ve have some killer art, paintings, zines, of course records and cassettes and clothes etc.,” Garcia says, quickly adding that some of the items are a bit more unique. “We had a killer display of some bondage gear and some insects at the first one.”