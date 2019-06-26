Guitars in the Classroom receives NEA grant

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jessica Baron Guitars in the Classroom staff

"It’s huge! It feels so good!”

Jessica “Jess” Baron can hardly contain her excitement when asked about the recent news that the nonprofit she founded in 1998 recently received a coveted grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). The $20,000 grant, the first for the Mission Valley-based Guitars in the Classroom (GITC), will go toward its work creating musical programs for students with special needs. Specifically, it will go toward GITC’s “Adaptive Music Trainings,” which help special education professionals—which includes teachers, paraprofessionals, specialists and therapists—implement musical programming in their curriculum. Baron says GITC’s programs have been tested over time and the NEA grant serves as an acknowledgment that their work is worthwhile.

“We have kids that are completely nonverbal who don’t sing words but they can articulate sounds,” explains Baron. “But they’re starting to strive for melody. And then we have kids who are on the autism spectrum, who have been low-verbal or nonverbal… and the teacher has to work really hard to figure out what’s going on with that child. These children are starting to sing and, from there, moving on to speech. And the reason it’s happening is because the melodies and the rhythms and the lyrics are repeated and predictable.”

× Expand Image courtesy of Jessica Baron Learning to strum at GITC

The first of the two NEA-supported conferences, titled AMASE (Adaptive Music for Achievement in Special Education) will take place on June 28 and 29 at the San Diego County Office of Education (interested educators can register at guitarsintheclassroom.org).

Baron, who serves as GITC’s executive director, goes on to explain some of the more customized aspects of the organization's programming, such as adapted instruments based on the children’s needs. For example, they may use rubber-shelving mats, or “traction pads,” and plastic ukuleles for kids with spastic disorders. For children who have some sort of paralysis or motor disability (cerebral palsy, for example), GITC has created custom instruments and strumming plectrums that allow the child to not only grip it, but also strum the instrument on their own.

“Once they’re into making music they’re so turned on, they’re so moved by the ability to create something beautiful,” says Baron. “And then all kinds of things start to change.”