Hand of God to bring noise music to Liberty Station

× Expand Photo by Cyndi Felton Bill Orcutt

Liberty Station is about to get weird. On Saturday, March 31, an experimental music showcase titled Hand of God, will take place at the North Chapel at Liberty Station (2881 Roosevelt Road), featuring performances by San Francisco-based guitarist Bill Orcutt and Japanese-born, New Mexico-based gong artist Tatsuya Nakatani. The even will also include performances from local artists such as Monochromacy and no know (sound band). The show is being organized by Sam Lopez of tape label and noise-show entity Stay Strange, and it came to fruition after a chance encounter at a panel discussion on vanishing arts spaces last year.

“Alan [Ziter, executive director of Arts District Liberty Station], was sitting right next to me. So I leaned over to him and said, I’d like to put on a show in one of the abandoned buildings in Liberty Station,” Lopez says. “And right away he says, ‘let’s do it!’”

Hand of God, true to its name, is a show that’s loosely spiritual in nature and originally planned to be held in a cemetery. When that idea didn’t come to pass, however, Lopez saw the chapel space at Liberty Station as a perfect venue for some acoustically powerful, drone-heavy music. Additionally, Michael Zimmerman will be giving a dystopian sermon, Codex Confiteor will sing audience members’ sins (as submitted to an anonymous box), and an adjacent building will feature tarot readings.

“I wanted to do something that encompassed spirituality, the afterlife, religion,” he says. “I had this idea for a chapel show, and when I put this idea out there, they loved it.”

The show is free to the public, which is made possible from funding from Arts District Liberty Station that ensures the artists will be paid. It will also be the first in what Lopez hopes will be many more collaborations between Liberty Station and Stay Strange, which will most likely take place in other venues. For now, Hand of God is the beginning of bringing noise into an unlikely space.

“I could be caveman-ish and say this is a noise show in a church, but it’s much more than that,” Lopez says. “Being able to put all of these artists together on one bill, it’s a dream. And if I hadn’t been sitting next to Alan, this wouldn’t even be happening.”