Hardware-based electronic music is the focus of lowercase everything

San Diego has a large audience for electronic music, as evidenced in the number of clubs that feature EDM performers and festivals like the bi-annual CRSSD Fest. But Jamie Pawlosky, better known as fivepaw, is hoping to cultivate a different sort of electronic music scene locally. In March, he launched the debut of a monthly event called lowercase everything, which puts an unusual spin on electronic music. More specifically, the music is made with electronic instruments, but performed live in much the same way a live band would. The first event featured performances from Otherr and Delta-Sine in addition to fivepaw.

“There’s not a hard line in the sand about what it is,” Pawloski says. “It’s all hardware-based electronic music. I don’t want it to just be people hitting the space bar and then the music plays. These are people that are actually playing the music, instead of just playback.”

The next installment will be held on April 28 at Helmuth Projects, where it’s most likely to be held regularly going forward. Pawloski chose to hold it inside the arts space instead of at a more conventional rock club, since it allows more flexibility in the type of environment he can present.

“I wanted more of a controlled environment,” he says. “As a whole, I want a visual that I see in the music I write. We had a lot of interesting visuals for the first event, like a stark, late ’70s, early ’80s spaceship vibe. Cold and dark.”

While lowercase everything is still in its early stages, Pawlosky sees a lot of potential in how it can grow from here. The most exciting part for him, he says, is being able to build a small community of like-minded musicians.

“I’m interested to see where it goes,” he says. “As for now, it’s been connecting people from San Diego and L.A., and Tijuana as well. I just want to connect people who make music. I’m down for anything that’s interesting and electronic.”