Heat make the most of their five minutes on new EP

I’m always impressed with a band that can say all of what they need to say in less than a minute’s time. It’s definitely admirable when a group writes a song that stretches well beyond the accepted lengths of a pop song, or even into the sidelong epics of a band like Godspeed You! Black Emperor. But there’s something about keeping songs so concise that you can fit several of them on a single side of a 7-inch, 45 RPM single. It might not be enough to satiate voracious listeners in need of a marathon, but for a quick dose of adrenaline, it does just nicely.

Heat’s self-titled EP, recorded by Griever’s Alex Jacobelli, is six tracks and five minutes of blistering, uncompromising hardcore. The band basically has one setting: fast, loud and belligerent. These brutes don’t care much for nuance, nor would it make much sense in the context of their other songs. They rush in at top speed, make as much menacing punk rock noise as they can and then get the fuck out before anyone knows what hit ‘em.

Of the six tracks on Heat, only one is longer than a minute. Appropriately enough, it’s titled “The Beast,” and that’s exactly what it is. It’s ferocious and snarling, opening with a dirty-as-fuck bassline before it erupts into a powerhouse hardcore anthem with fury to spare. The remainder all blur together at length of 50 seconds each, which isn’t to say that there’s no substance to them. In fact, these are impressively developed slices of destructive power, from the badass groove of “Hollow” to the d-beat crust punk gallop of “Poison.” And while the differences are admittedly subtle, there’s enough variation here to keep the EP interesting throughout—all five minutes of it.

There’s no rule that says punk songs need to be short, though releases by Wire, OFF! and G.L.O.S.S. prove that sometimes less is more when it comes to power chord anarchy. Still, Heat’s intensity is so concentrated, there are few pits that could sustain this level of energy for very long.