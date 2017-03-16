The Hideout to become SPACE in April

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Hideout The Hideout

The Hideout is set to be renamed and rebranded as SPACE in April. Co-owner and talent buyer Mario Orduno announced via Facebook that the venue, located at 3519 El Cajon Blvd., was purchased by Joaquin DeVelasco in December with the intention of making some changes to the venue, including renaming it, designing a new logo, changing the layout of the bar and adding a jukebox that includes music from David Bowie, Fela Kuti and other artists.

SPACE will hold its grand opening on April 21 and 22 with two headlining shows by Cold Cave.

Prior to becoming The Hideout in 2014, the venue was The Void. Before that it changed names many times, having previously been Eleven, Radio Room, Zombie Lounge and Silver Dragon.