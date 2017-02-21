Hot Nerds announce new album

× Expand Photo by Mike Blabac Hot Nerds

Hot Nerds are getting ready to release a new album. On March 10, the trio of Nathan Joyner, Alia Jyawook and Thomas O’Connell will release Tirades in a Mental Arcade, their follow-up to 2015’s Strategically Placed Bananas, via Cereal and Soda Records. In a phone interview, Joyner said that the album was written in part as a result of his own neurotic thinking.

“It’s about being stuck inside your head,” he says. “It’s about sabotaging yourself with your own thinking.”

“Nathan is a trainwreck,” jokes Jyawook.

The band has already shared one track from the album, titled “Regurgitator,” which is even more ferocious and intense than what they’ve offered up before. Joyner says that the album has a faster and heavier sound than their previous album, which comes as a result from bands they’ve recently shared the stage with.

“We had just come off of a tour with Melt Banana and Torche,” he says. “Seeing people like that every night has an impact on the way you play, whether you realize it or not. It’s not really intentional, it just turned out that way.”

So far, the band doesn’t have a release show planned just yet—O’Connell lives in Chicago, which makes the logistics of it a little bit complicated. However, Modern Times will be releasing a Hot Nerds coffee blend, which will be released in time with the new album. The band says that they’re working on scheduling a listening party, where fans will be able to pick up both the record and a caffeine fix.

“We drink a lot of coffee,” says Jyawook. “The plan is to have a listening party where, if you buy a bag of coffee, you get the album for free.”