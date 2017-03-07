Hot Snakes recording new material

× Expand Photo by Chris Woo Hot Snakes

Hot Snakes are recording a new album. Singing Serpent Studio revealed in a Facebook post that the band recorded some songs in February for what will be their first full-length album since 2004’s Audit in Progress. The band also recorded a couple of tracks in Philadelphia at the end of 2016 and intend to have at least one more recording session before the end of the year. In a phone interview, guitarist John Reis says that the group began recording without any immediate expectations.

“We just kind of wanted to take it slow,” he says. “The band is separated by thousands of miles. We went to Philly and recorded some songs. Then we returned to San Diego and recorded some more songs. The goal was to just see what would transpire—keep it loose.”

So far, Hot Snakes have recorded eight songs and will finish up what will be their next album in the coming months with all of the musicians who have been a part of the band in the past: Reis, vocalist Rick Froberg, bassist Gar Wood and drummers Jason Kourkounis and Mario Rubalcaba. Reis says there was no leftover material from before they first stopped performing in 2006, and everything they’ve recorded is brand new.

“Some of them were written immediately before we started recording,” he says. “It feels pretty new and fresh.”

So far, Hot Snakes haven’t shared any of the new songs or played them live, though Reis says that while they do share a lot in common with old Hot Snakes songs, the new material does indicate a shift in direction.

“It’s varied from song to song,” he says. “I think the dissonant parts are more dissonant. But then the more conventional parts are more conventional. It feels unique to us. The goal is to make the best record we possibly can.”