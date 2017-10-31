Mrs. Henry to play The Last Waltz concert

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Lekas Mrs. Henry

Mrs. Henry is paying tribute to The Band’s The Last Waltz over Thanksgiving Weekend. On Sunday, Nov. 26 at the Belly Up Tavern, the indie rock band, along with a cast of guest musicians, will be recreating The Band’s final concert from 1976, as documented in Martin Scorsese’s 1978 concert film of the same name. The idea came about when Belly Up talent buyer Chad Waldorf, who had wanted to organize a Last Waltz tribute for a few years, approached the group. Guitarist and vocalist Daniel Cervantes says after that happened, the concert fell into place quickly since they’ve covered The Band at past shows.

“It’s taken a considerable amount of work,” Cervantes says. “The concert is a three-hour event. Some of the songs, like ‘The Weight’ and ‘Up on Cripple Creek,’ we’ve covered, but there’s also a considerable amount we’ve never played before.”

True to the original concert, Mrs. Henry will feature a long list of guests, including members of Sure Fire Soul Ensemble, The Bad Vibes and The Schizophonics, among others. There are also some surprises they’re not yet ready to reveal, but it’ll be a big production, with a couple dozen players involved.

“We thought, if we’re going to do this, let’s do it right,” Cervantes says. “It’s been a grand undertaking. We’ve probably rehearsed more for this show more than we have for any other. There’s going to be probably over 20 people performing with us.”

A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit Rollin’ from the Heart, which provides mentoring for at-risk youth, and there will be a special “Last Maltz” beer from Bagby Beer at the show. For Cervantes, however, there was a sentimental reason for agreeing to play.

“This is a concert that’s dear to my heart,” he says. “Every Thanksgiving, I always watch the film. And this time, I actually get to play it.”