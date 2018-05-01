In ears we trust

× Expand Sleep

A recurring feature in which we ask local musicians, promoters and others about the music they’ve been digging lately.

Jason Myers, Bad Vibes: The Sciences by Sleep. “Growing up I was always a Zeppelin kid. As my love of indicas, sativas and heavy riffs has grown, I’ve found myself obsessing over the Sabbath-influenced genre of stoner doom more and more. Sleep is the ultimate culmination of this slowed down, riff laden, stoner rock. The Sciences is the most recent release from this medicated power trio and its 4/20/18 surprise release hits harder than those banana bread edibles that everyone warned you about.”

Jenny Merullo, The Havnauts: Ooh La La by Faces. “When you hear the names Rod Stewart and Ron Wood you don’t think Faces! But you fuckin’ should! It’s rock n’ roll perfection before those guys became those guys. And ‘Glad and Sorry’ is one of those songs that makes everything OK for three minutes, no matter what Trump tweeted.”

Zachary Oakley, JOY: Tabiat by Mooner. “Mooner is an amazing current-day Indonesian band. Their debut record is a radical display of Eastern guitar licks and psychedelically layered and fuzzed-out vocals sung in their native tongue, complemented by a rhythm section heavy and groovy enough to be vaguely reminiscent of Thin Lizzy. I’ve been listening to it non-stop since I met their singer and bassist, Rekti Yoewono at Roadburn last weekend. He is the sweetest and most humble human I’ve ever met and plays and sings like a goddamn maniac. Incredible stuff!”

Normandie Wilson: 29 Demos by Margo Guryan. “I dove right into a Margo Guryan hole and haven’t been out since. I’m loving almost everything on 29 Demos (most of the songs could have been released as-is, they’re pretty incredible). ‘The Hum’ is a sunshine pop song about the Nixon era. A sharp musical commentary that eased my mind and made me laugh; everything old is new again.”