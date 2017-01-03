Jake Najor announces solo album

× Expand Jake Najor

Jake Najor, drummer for The Redwoods Revue, Natural Sounds Trio and seemingly countless other bands and projects, is releasing a new album in 2017. Najor's preparing to release the album, which is titled In the Cut, in the spring, with a few more finishing touches to add before it's out, including horns and some vocal tracks.

In the Cut is Najor's first solo album, and he started the project in 2015 with some drum tracks, before Tim Felten, Matthew LaBarber and Nick Costa of Sure Fire Soul Ensemble ended up rounding out the ensemble.

"It's more like a collaborative thing," Najor says in a phone interview. "I just kind of wanted to have a record where the drums were the inspiration."

Najor says that the album will lean heavy on styles of music that he's played in the past, though it won't stick to just one genre or sound.

"It's definitely got a pretty heavy funk-soul sound," he says. "There's also a dub reggae track. There's one that's kind of like a Mulatu [Astatke] Ethio-jazz. I tried to throw in some other influences, too."

A couple of recordings from the sessions for the album have been posted on Najor's Soundcloud page, including the laid-back "Cruise Control" and the Meters-like "Funkin for Jamacha." He's also tentatively planning a record release show in the spring, though those details haven't been finalized as of yet.

"I'd like to put a band together, maybe have some special guests," he says. "I'm just kind of anxious to get this out."