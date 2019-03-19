Jake Najor and the Moment of Truth get loose

At the very end of “High Costa Living,” the blistering blast of funk that opens drummer Jake Najor’s debut long-player, singer Mixmaster Wolf mutters what could be a bit of a mantra for the rest of the album saying simply, “something like that.” It’s not exactly a question, nor is it a statement. Still, it’s representative of the overall attitude of the musicians playing with Najor on this excellent record. These are restless, insatiable musicians, collectively striving for perfectionism.

While it’s easy to get lost in the groove of the 10 songs that make up In the Cut, paying closer attention reveals a workmanship that is not only rare in funk and soul music these days, but rare in music in general. While Najor is known for being prolific (he’s played in countless local and national bands), he’s also known for being one of the nicest guys in the music scene. And so there is a distinct sense that the musicians that are accompanying him on this particular journey don’t want to let him down.

That band includes a who’s who of notable local names. Together, they create a beautiful pastiche of funk, soul and even hip-hop (“Keeping Up”) that harkens back to the golden age of all three genres without sounding dated or derivative. And while guest appearances from a wide variety of vocalists only add to the collaborative spirit, it’s the instrumental tracks that are the real gems here. Jams such as “Police Chase,” “Cruise Control” and “Gettin’ It” are so suitably named, it’s as if Najor created them to be used to be used in a film where the protagonist is experiencing just those things.

My only criticism of the record is that the songs don’t go on for longer. There was room for expansive, extended jamming on these tracks, and while many will surely appreciate the brevity, I can’t help but feel like Najor could have recorded these songs in the same fiery way the band performs live. Or maybe that was the whole idea. To give listeners a taste of the music so that seeing the band perform would be all the more impressive. Yeah, maybe something like that.

Jake Najor and the Moment of Truth perform an album release show at 3 p.m. March 30 at Vinyl Junkies Record Shack in South Park.