Jay James makes beautiful, atmospheric jams

Every music critic has a story about a band or an artist they slept on. I’m speaking figuratively, of course. A band or artist that just seemed to slip past our otherwise far-reaching eyes and ears until, one day, they’re playing a sold-out show to thousands of fans and we’re all like, “wait, when did this person get big?”

Jay James released his debut LP, when all is said and done, in March of last year. Listening to it now, it’s hard not to kick myself. So many questions: Who is this guy? Where did he come from? How have I not heard him before? Why haven’t more people heard of him?

I have some of the answers, albeit from what little info is out there about him. He’s originally from Ghana, and has been playing multiple instruments for nearly 20 years. The LP’s opening tracks, “mourning prayer” and “supersonic,” set the template for what’s to come: a hauntingly stark piano melody (think Nils Frahm at his most moody) is overlain with blips and bloops of synthy textures before seguing into a sexy, spirited beat that’s as atmospheric as anything Clams Casino has ever produced. When James does bring in some vocalists to sing over his songs—like on “damaged” and the beautiful “overnight”—the results are as magical and as catchy as anything on the iTunes charts.

There are moments on the record where James borders on easy-listening, such as on the track “agitated,” but just when you’re thinking things are getting a little too Quiet Stormy, he switches it up and hits the listener with a low, sexy beat. Sometimes, he’ll drop most of the instrumentation altogether and simply lets a few piano chords flutter around a dash of droning synths.

This is an excellent debut and while I’m kicking myself for having only discovered it now, it just means (hopefully) I won’t have to wait too long for Jay James’ next project.