John Reis’ guitar recovered a week after it was stolen

× Expand Photo by Candice Eley From left: David Mead, Brandon Madrid and John Reis, with his recovered guitar

In the span of just one week, John Reis of Hot Snakes and Rocket from the Crypt had his guitar stolen and then recovered. The gold Gibson Les Paul initially was stolen the weekend of June 11 outside of Singing Serpent Studios on Adams Ave. However, on Friday, Reis’ guitar showed up on the OfferUp app, which is a Craigslist-like platform for selling secondhand items. With the help of Brandon Madrid, The Night Marchers’ Tommy Kitsos and Exasperation’s David Mead, Reid was able to get it back from “two ultra-sketch, haggard, tweek aficionados,” according to an Instagram post from Reis.

“Big thanks to everyone who spread the word about my guitar getting ripped off,” the post IG post read. “Soooo happy to have my guitar back!!! So happy to have so many rad friends all over the world that chimed in, spread the word and offered hope.”

Shortly after the guitar went missing, a long list of other musicians helped spread the word, including many local bands as well as some notably big-name artists such as Jimmy Eat World and Cedric Bixler-Zavala of At the Drive-In.

“A musician will always rally to take down the thief of an instrument, even if that instrument doesn’t belong to them, personally,” says Mead. “Seeing how happy John was to get that guitar back was a super validating feeling.”

These kinds of thefts, unfortunately, are not uncommon. In fact, musicians are frequently victims of theft, most likely as a result of carrying a high volume of valuable material in one vehicle. Mitch Wilson of No Knife recalls two separate incidents in the same week more than 15 years ago.

“No Knife parked in front of a cafe with people sitting on the patio 10 feet feet from our van in New York City,” he says. “We walked around the corner and came back to a broken window, and they stole my Gibson SG, the bass head, our roadie’s camera and my bag with all my clothes in it. We got the window fixed the next day on the way to New Jersey. We played in New York City a few nights later and whoever was supposed to do van duty that night decided to go upstairs and party. Someone broke the same window and stole all our records and drum stuff. Two thefts in one week—both broke the same window.”

Gear theft is by no means a new problem, nor one unique to any one region or country. Last fall, Vancouver stoner rock group Black Mountain were the victims of theft on the first day of a European tour in Gothenburg, Sweden. The thieves managed to take a hefty amount of equipment, including three guitars with vintage electronics and several synthesizers, the combined value of which could easily total tens of thousands of dollars. And in 1999, Sonic Youth memorably had seven of their guitars stolen, all of which had custom modifications that made them one of a kind, and therefore irreplaceable.

But sometimes bands catch a lucky break. Sonic Youth had recovered all of their stolen guitars by 2012, thanks to diligent fans who kept an eye out for the stolen guitars on eBay or other secondary markets. And earlier this year, a Metallica cover band had all of their gear stolen, only to have all of it generously replaced by none other than Metallica themselves.

Then again, sometimes you have to take a more proactive approach in order to recover the stolen gear. In 2012, someone stole a bass from Pinback right off the stage, and drummer Chris Prescott took it upon himself to chase the culprit on foot.

“Zach’s bass was stolen off stage during a Pinback show a few years ago,” he says. “I ran after that fucker and got it back. It was a hectic 30 minutes!”

There are safeguards that bands can take in order to avoid taking a loss on stolen equipment, including getting gear covered by renters’ or homeowners’ insurance, or use a device called TrackR, which allows users to find missing items via an app. There’s also a much simpler method of avoiding gear theft, as Patrick Erhard of Ash Williams explains.

“One time this drugged out dude in Oakland started punching the van window while we were inside the venue,” Erhard says. “Luckily our merch guy, Jeffery was in the van. Then the two of them talked for about 5 minutes and the guy decided that he really didn’t want to break into the van after all.”

The moral of the story, according to Erhard? “Always have someone stay with the gear!”