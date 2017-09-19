Jon Blaj announces new tape label

× Expand Photo by Jon Blaj Quali

Jon Blaj has announced a new cassette-based label called Sensitive. The DJ at Whistle Stop nights Kiss & Make Up and Death by Dancing, as well as the in-house designer for music venue Space, says the label was born out of a cassette pop-up shop that he had been hosting over the past year at San Diego marketplaces. After the success of those events (also called Sensitive), Blaj came to the conclusion that he wanted to start releasing cassettes through a label of his own.

“A couple months ago, I decided, ‘OK, this has to happen,’” he says. “There are a lot of people making great music in a similar genre here, and I just wanted to kind of create this conglomeration of artists communicating together.”

The first release on Sensitive is Awaken the Quietus, the second album by local shoegaze band Quali. It will be released at a special label launch show on Sept. 29 at Whistle Stop, which also will feature performances by Witness 9 and Runs Deep. And while Blaj says that no specific releases are ready to be announced just yet, he has some artists in mind that he’d like to bring into the Sensitive fold in the future.

“I’ve known Glenn [Romett, from Quali] for a long time, and I’m just totally blown away by what they do,” he says. “I love the idea of creating this insane lineup of really incredible artists.”

Blaj cites a number of labels as influences on what he’d like to do with Sensitive, including post-punk-era labels Factory and 4AD as well as more recent independent labels such as Sacred Bones and Captured Tracks. As much as he’d like Sensitive to establish itself musically, he also envisions it as having a unique aesthetic and community feel.

“Hopefully it’ll be more than just a label,” he says. “I do graphic design and photography, and I hope to bring this all together. I’m inspired by certain labels that have sort of shaped who I am. As someone who doesn’t make music, this is one way I can help contribute to the community.”