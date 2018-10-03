Kenseth Thibideau of Sleeping People launches new solo project

Photo courtesy of Kenseth Thibideau Kenseth Thibideau

Kenseth Thibideau, who is probably best known for playing in bands such as Sleeping People and Howard Hello, has launched a new project called Welcome to San Diego. Though Thibideau has mostly played in indie and post-rock groups, the new project is an entirely solo electronic project that came about when he bought a handful of new synthesizers. And once he taught himself how to use them, he began to create some songs in the spare time he had between other projects.

“It’s pretty new for me—I’m not too used to it yet,” Thibideau says. “It’s kind of about getting outside of my comfort zone and experimenting with it. Whatever comes to mind.”

So far, Thibideau has released a handful of tracks from what will be an upcoming album (some can be heard at kenseththibideau.bandcamp.com), including a video for the track “The Walk.” The video looks like an old home movie, and features outdoor scenes from San Diego, which tie into the themes of the songs. It’s not necessarily a concept album about San Diego, just one that’s subliminally inspired by it.

“It’s more of an existential take on what San Diego is,” he says. “It’s a tourist destination, but it has this other interesting culture. So I just thought about how walking through Balboa Park could be a song. Or driving on 8-West could be a song. It’s always sunny and clear, which can be annoying sometimes. So some of it is also me venting.”

Welcome to San Diego’s debut album will be self-released either later this year or early 2019, depending on when Thibideau has all of the tracks mixed and mastered. And so far he’s done a couple of live performances, though ultimately he sees the project becoming something bigger than it is right now.

“At this point it’s just me playing all the parts,” he says. “Eventually I’d like it to become a full band. Right now I’m just kind of jumping on any opportunity to do it that comes up.”