Liberty Station launching summer concert series

× Expand Photo by Mandy Galarza B-Side Players

Liberty Station is getting ready to launch its summer concert series. The inaugural edition of the series starts on July 1 with a live show from The B-Side Players and Sol y Mar on the North Promenade. Then another show will take place two weeks later, and then a third concert two weeks after that. Each of the live shows is free to the public and open to all ages.

The concert series, which was organized by ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station and Beer, Food & Music, founded by Belly Up Tavern production manager Damian DeRobbio, had a bit of a test run last year with a one-off concert from Nahko and Medicine for the People.

“One thing we’re always looking to do is liven up the campus,” says Andrew Waltz, marketing and program manager of NTC Foundation. “We saw what a great success the Nahko show was, and so I wanted to partner with Damian to do more events like this.”

The next concert in the series will be The Highwayman with Casey Hensley on July 15. And the third will be Vaud & The Villains. Waltz says that the headliners for the three shows were chosen specifically because they’re artists who have long had a presence in the region and help shape the local music scene.

“We wanted to include local bands who have roots in San Diego and have helped build a vibrant culture here,” he says.

Waltz says that Liberty Station isn’t necessarily limiting itself to the summer for holding concerts, but that these are the first three it has planned. However, Waltz also says that he has some other expectations from visitors when they come to the shows.

“I really hope that people come to the event with the idea in mind that this is an arts and culture center for San Diego,” he says. “I also hope that people either come early or stay late with the expectation of experiencing that art.”