Liz Fest announced for October

× Expand Chica Diabla, Elizabeth Borg, second from right

Liz Fest, a live benefit show honoring late Chica Diabla singer Elizabeth Borg, has been announced for Friday, October 6 at The Casbah. The show is taking place one year after Borg died following a battle with breast cancer, and proceeds from the show will be donated to a family fighting breast cancer. It also coincides with the anniversary of Chica Diabla’s final show, which took place just three days before Borg’s passing. And though she was in a wheelchair and in poor health, she insisted on performing.

“She just got up there and she did it,” says Nats Babel, drummer of Chica Diabla. “I’ve been to 1,000 shows, and I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Liz Fest will feature a one-time-only reunion of Chica Diabla, with a rotating lineup of vocalists to sing Borg’s lyrics. The show will also include performances from bands that were friends of Borg’s or who played with Chica Diabla in the past, including The Touchies, Mittens, Chamber Sixx, Call Me Alice and Whole Hog. Babel says that the members of the band didn’t want to continue performing as Chica Diabla without Borg, but that they did want to do something to celebrate her life.

“We just thought, what can we do to create something in her name and honor her legacy?” he says. “It’s a sort of way to put a bookend on her legacy and her music. It’s a time to get together and celebrate.”

Babel also says that no bands will be keeping any of the money they make from the show, so that they know all of it will go toward helping someone overcome cancer. But Babel says that, above all, the show is for Borg.

“It’s more of a celebration than a benefit,” he says. “We just want people to come to the show.”