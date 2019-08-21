Local music community pays tribute to Jeff Walls

× Expand Photo by John Boydston Jeff Walls

Jeff Walls wasn’t a local musician, but the guitarist of bands such as Guadalcanal Diary and The Woggles left an indelible mark on the San Diego scene. Folks such as Richard Whig of Thee Allyrgic Reaction and members of The Schizophonics all became close to Walls over the years. When Walls became sick in 2018 with what was diagnosed as a rare form of pulmonary hypertension, musicians from all over the country began to step up, throwing benefit shows to help raise money for his medical costs.

The man behind many of these benefit shows, Woggles member Manfred Jones, found that organizing a San Diego benefit show came pretty easy, with locals such as Thee Allyrgic Reaction and El Vez all agreeing to play. Unfortunately, Walls passed away in late May after waiting for a double lung transplant.

“There definitely wasn’t wasn’t any hesitation from anybody when we said, ‘Hey let’s do a benefit,’” says Jones over the phone from his home in L.A. “And then, later, we had to approach it as ‘let’s turn this into a memorial show.’”

Yes, the “See My Friends: A Fundraiser for Jeff Walls” show is happening on Saturday, Aug. 24 at The Casbah, but it will now serve as a benefit for Walls’ family to help cover the costs of his medical bills. Jones says that Walls spent about 60 days at ICUs in various hospitals in Atlanta and around the Southeast, and that his family is still facing, as Jones puts it, “ some pretty hard medical expenses.”

Bands performing at the “See My Friends” benefit include The Magnificent, The Loons, El Vez (performing with The Motherfuckers) and Thee Allyrgic Reaction. Tickets are $15 at casbahmusic.com.