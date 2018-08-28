Local music photographers showcasing their work at The Casbah

× Expand Photo by Mark Waters / skatepunk.com Drive Like Jehu

A lineup of notable music photographers are showcasing their work from throughout the San Diego scene’s history at a special exhibition next weekend. On Sunday, Sept. 2 at 3 p.m., The Casbah will host Moments From the Seen, a photography show featuring work from Eric Rife, Sean McMullen, Miki Vuckovich, Ted Drake, Greg Jacobs, Mark Waters and Cari Veach. Lou Niles, of 91X and Love Machine Films, organized the show, noting that while he often puts on live shows, he wanted to highlight a less-appreciated part of the scene.

“I wanted to have an event that highlighted people in the music scene that sometimes get overlooked,” Niles says. “Maybe we remember certain iconic moments in music, but we don’t always highlight the people that capture those iconic moments. And maybe you’ve seen their photo on someone’s album artwork, but there are more photos that you haven’t seen.”

Much of the show will feature shots from San Diego’s indie and punk heyday in the early ’90s, and some of the photographers that have been shooting for decades. There are also some younger photographers like Cari Veach, but Niles says what they all have in common is an individually unique approach to their art.

“A lot of these photographers, their heyday was taking photos in maybe the late ’80s, definitely the early and mid ’90s,” he says. “The whole scene of Heavy Vegetable, Three Mile Pilot, on up to No Knife. And some of them were skate photographers as well. They all have some pretty cool styles, and I’d never seen some of this type of photography before.”

There will be Q&As with artists as well as slideshow presentations for those who’d like to hear stories behind the photos. But even the art itself should provide a history lesson about San Diego music.

“There are some interesting photos, like there’s a show where Heavy Vegetable played at a pizza parlor,” he says. “That was a hot venue for three months before it got shut down. It’s interesting to go back and remember all of it.”