Local musicians pick their 2017 favorites

A recurring feature in which we ask local musicians, promoters and others about the music they’ve been digging lately. This week we’re asking about their favorite music of 2017.

Jordan Krimston, Miss New Buddha: Rocket by (Sandy) Alex G. “It is a blatantly honest, yet unconventional album. It feels cozy and cohesive despite its unwillingness to stick to any particular sonic palette. This album covers a vast amount of ground effortlessly, and makes for an engaging listen.”

John Joyce, AJ Froman: Material Control by Glassjaw. “Heavy, cryptic and uncontrollable. Exceptional rhythm guitar work and ambient undertones. Definitely a more advanced Glassjaw with darker lyrical themes and heavy breakdowns. The drums are mixed beautifully surrounding you and consuming you at the same time.”

Carrie Gillespie Feller, Hexa: The Book of Law by Lawrence Rothman. “Hexa was lucky enough to open for Lawrence Rothman earlier this year. I didn’t know who they were at the time, so I started checking it out and found these amazing collaborations with some of my favorite musicians, like Kim Gordon and Marissa Nadler. The sound on the new album ranges from dark, Leonard Cohen-inspired folk, to smart, dance-y synth pop. The show was really special, too. They were so kind and sincere, and gave everyone in the audience a hug at the end of the show.”

Tony Gidlund, Shades McCool: The Dusk In Us by Converge. “The long-awaited new one from the elder statesmen of extreme music has the bite of the old stuff while introducing actual vocal harmonies. 27 years in and this band is still scarily good.”

Ian Cairncross: Romaplasm by Baths. “Baths is an electronic artist from L.A. I’ve been fascinated with for the past few years. He weaves a variety of instruments and his voice into songs that are complex yet memorable. I haven’t had a lot of time with Romaplasm, but it matches the quality of his previous albums Obsidian and Cerulean. If someone tells you a laptop or sampler isn’t an instrument, Baths may change their mind.”