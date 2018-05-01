Local record label celebrates seven years of punk

× Expand Photo by William Castro Western Settings

When La Escalera Records hit its first anniversary, it threw a party. The local DIY punk label, founded by William Castro, put on a showcase of a handful of bands on its roster. Within a couple years, however, that show grew into a full-blown festival, and La Escalera Fest 7, taking place May 16 through May 20, is its largest yet. This year’s lineup features 40 bands including Pears, Pity Party, Western Settings (Castro’s own band) and Gentlemen Prefer Blood at six different venues. For Castro, the growth of the festival been less about making a profit than to build a network.

“Our goal has always been about community,” he says. “We strive on creating lifelong friendships with bands from around the country and making our network of friends bigger and stronger by hosting touring bands in San Diego and in turn these bands take care of our bands when they come through their towns.”

La Escalera Fest events take place in both San Diego and Tijuana, and include bands from Tijuana as well as touring bands from other parts of North America. The cross-border connection has been a key part of the festival for several years, as Castro sees Tijuana as part of the local scene, even if it is technically in a different country.

“Tijuana is our sister city, and the music scene there is vibrant,” he says. “We’ve been playing shows and booking bands down there for years, and it’s really important for us to continue to bring these communities together. This is why we end the festival with a free show to show our appreciation to the kids down there.”

Though La Escalera Fest keeps on growing, it’s unlikely that it’ll feature big national headliners anytime soon. That would more or less go against the idea of its DIY spirit.

“I think the festivals have grown a little bit every year. More people know about our community and bands on the label. It’s great to book shows and look around and see unfamiliar faces,” Castro says. “Now we bring in about 15 bands from the label down from different parts of the country and then fill the rest of the lineup with locals, mostly unknown. We root for the underdog.”