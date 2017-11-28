Lorraine Castellanos to pay tribute to Elvis

× Expand Photo by Siobhan Erin Hussey Lorraine Castellanos

Lorraine Castellanos has announced a special tribute show in which she’ll be performing the music of Elvis Presley. The concert, titled “Lorraine Castellanos Is In the Building,” will take place on Sunday, Dec. 17 at The Casbah. For Castellanos, who is a jazz vocalist, performing the music of a rock ‘n’ roll pioneer is a little bit outside of her typical repertoire. Yet she’s performed the occasional Elvis song at past shows, and she’s wanted to do an entire performance dedicated to his music for about five years.

“It’s been brewing for years,” she says. “I’m a jazz singer, and when I do tributes it’s usually for Sarah Vaughan or Billie Holiday. But I have a side love for Elvis. My mom would always play the Elvis Christmas album. It was ingrained in my musical inspiration, so I decided it was time to do it.”

Part of the challenge for Castellanos was narrowing down the songs she’d be performing. Elvis had a lot of hits in his lifetime, including holiday songs, some of which will definitely be making the setlist. She also says that, unlike the more traditional jazz shows she does, there will be “fewer long solos.”

“It’s hard to keep it to a one-hour set with all the hits that he did,” she says. “So I’m trying to get a good sampling of his songs, like ‘Suspicious Minds’ and ‘Jailhouse Rock,’ as well as some of the gospel he did. And there’s going to be a few of his Christmas songs as well.”

Because she grew up with it, Castellanos has a special fondness for the music of Elvis Presley. There’s a sentimental aspect to the concert, but it also offers her an opportunity to expose a different side of her musical persona to audiences.

“It’s a very personal thing,” she says. “It’s my own personal side project. My biggest inspiration is singers like Sarah Vaughan, but this is just my own fun thing that I need to get out of my system.”