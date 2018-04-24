Lou Niles builds on three decades in local music with In Your Neighborhood Block Party

× Expand Lou Niles

Lou Niles has a lot of experience with giving local bands a platform. Back in the ’80s, he helped launch Loudspeaker, the all-local music program on 91X, where he still produces his “In Your Neighborhood” segments. Likewise, he’s spent a lot of time in the past few years building that into regular local live music showcases at The Pour House in Oceanside. On Saturday, April 28, he’s hosting the In Your Neighborhood Block Party in the parking lot of the Pour House, and the event is cheekily titled “Anti-Chella,” in reference to the just-lapsed Coachella festival. It’s his third spring block party, and the latest in a series of local showcases for Niles.

“The shows at Pour House started a little over two years ago,” he says. “Loudspeaker had started its web series, so I was just doing something to build a little momentum. And over time I came up with more ideas to make it more interesting, and the block party seemed like a good way to bring the community together.”

This year’s block party features performances from Great Electric Quest, The Slashes and Heather Nation, among others. And because the In Your Neighborhood shows take place in North County, Niles always keeps North County bands in mind when booking.

“I try to put a North County band on each show,” he says. “More than anything I try to put together a show where every band works well together, but maybe not in an obvious way.”

“Anti-Chella” doesn’t coincide with Coachella, seeing as how the festival just ended. But the inspiration for the name came about when the two events once conflicted. The name stuck, however, when Niles reasoned that the experience of the free, all-ages event is essentially the opposite of the desert festival behemoth.

“When we were setting up the first spring block party, some of the bands we reached out to said they were going to be at Coachella that weekend,” he says. “And I thought, why pay $8 for a bottle of water at Coachella, when you can come to ‘Anti-Chella?’ It’s free, and you can see great bands and support local businesses.” [Edit note: The bottled water at Coachella actually costs $2, but we’re still inclined to agree with Niles’ main point].