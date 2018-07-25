Loudspeaker celebrating 30 years with party at The Casbah

× Expand 91X Loudspeaker

Loudspeaker, 91X’s local music show, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a special live show on Tuesday, July 31 at The Casbah. The radio show—which broadcasts on Sunday nights at 7 p.m.—debuted in 1988 with host Marco Collins who later relocated to Seattle. Since then, it’s also been hosted by Lou Niles, and is now hosted by Tim Pyles, who has been the voice behind Loudspeaker for much of its lifetime, having first begun hosting it in 1998.

“There’s something to be said for 91X’s commitment to the show,” Pyles says. “Once I got the key card, I was set on being there every Monday night. Eventually I took the reins of the program, and I got a lot of other opportunities through that.”

The anniversary show will feature a Pyles-curated lineup of artists who’ve been Loudspeaker regulars throughout its history, including Low Volts, Rob Crow, Pall Jenkins, N-E-1, Pony Death Ride and Chris Cote. There will also be Pants Karaoke sessions between sets in the Atari Lounge. However, not everyone who Pyles considered—including the now-defunct Stranger’s Six—made the final cut.

“Obviously it can be a struggle trying to coordinate any kind of show, so there was some back and forth about having some bands possibly reunite,” he says. “Rob and Pall are two seminal dudes in San Diego, they’ve inspired a lot of people and are part of San Diego royalty. Plus N-E-1 is a band from my youth, one of the first bands to be played on 91X in any kind of regular rotation.”

July 31 is also Loudspeaker Day in the City of San Diego, and Councilmember David Alvarez will present the station with a proclamation.

“It helps to have a City Councilmember like David Alvarez, who was nice enough to sponsor us,” Pyles says. “A lot of different people have been involved with the show at different times. Lou [Niles] also hosted it from around ‘90 to ‘96. And Marco [Collins], he was the one who created it. But I feel lucky to be a part of it.”