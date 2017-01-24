Lowlands’ debut album is admirably moody

On paper, Lowlands seems remarkably similar to another half-local band, Hideout. Each band is a partnership between two musicians, of which one is based in New York City and the other is a member of local indie rock favorites Mrs. Magician. In this case, that Mrs. Magician member is Tommy Garcia, who also recently started up another new band, Teach Me. That’s essentially where the similarities end, however. Lowlands are much gloomier, moodier and darker in their approach, drawing influence from “(The Birthday Party guitarist) Rowland S. Howard and Ennio Morricone,” according to their Bandcamp page. It’s often slow and sinister music, not entirely removed from Garcia’s more famous full-time band, but a hell of a lot more goth.

Howard and Morricone are actually pretty good starting points in terms of the kind of sound that Lowlands create. Like the former, their music is turbulent and abrasive at times, harboring something intense and menacing, though it’s often hinted at more than explicitly displayed. Like Morricone, however, their music moves slowly and elegantly, creating atmosphere with careful instrumental passages rather than polished hooks or radio-ready immediacy.

A more accurate reference point for Lowlands, however, is The Cure’s Pornography. Like that famed collection of bleak, goth-rock dirges, Lovers Blessings allows in very little light throughout its nine tracks. Guitars thrash and moan, drums pound out a funereal march rather than a punk rock gallop. Yet compared to Robert Smith, vocalist Gabriel Spatuzzi has a much deeper, Nick Cave-like baritone. The combined aesthetic yields a number of standouts, from the sensually ominous opening track “Floating” to the pulsing post-punk of “Ugly Sister.” And closing track “Swans” moves at the molasses pace of the band of the same name, though without as much punishing percussive impact.

For those who love Mrs. Magician for their pop hooks, Lowlands might take some getting used to. But for those who’ve embraced the gradual darkening of San Diego’s sound in recent years (like myself), it’s an impressive and splendidly weird new entry in the San Diego canon.