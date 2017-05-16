Manuok’s new album is grand, yet concise

Manuok has been a staple of San Diego indie music for more than a decade, Scott Mercado and company’s first self-titled album having been released in 2005 when it presented the band as a complex and nuanced outlet for songwriting and entrancing instrumentals. They’re one of the few bands to have been compared to Radiohead while actually deserving it, partially as a result of Mercado’s vocal range (not quite as vast as Thom Yorke’s but still impressive) and the band’s atmospheric, emotional take on art rock. As trends have come and gone in San Diego—surf punk, garage rock, dancepunk, etc.—Manuok has always been on their own wavelength.

The Gift Horse, Manuok’s new full-length, finds Mercado’s approach as intricate and deeply layered as ever, with immaculate and gorgeous production from the get-go. First track “Cycles” doesn’t explode out of the gates or open the record with bombast. In fact, it’s actually much subtler than the tracks that follow, a lushly jazzy waltz that breaks between verses to allow in some beautifully stark plucks of acoustic guitar. Yet just one track later, The Gift Horse opens up into the kind of dramatic and haunting art rock that connected them to bands like Radiohead in the first place. It’s dark and powerful, not unlike the more accessible moments of fellow San Diegans The Black Heart Procession. It’s also an early taste of the kind of perfect pop that Manuok subtly disguises in elaborate arrangements.

Given Manuok’s gift for creating music that sounds big, it’s a bit surprising that The Gift Horse is a relatively brief record, extending only a short distance past the 30-minute mark. Yet while few of these tracks ever reach four minutes in length, they deliver massive statements within that brief duration. “California” is the album’s longest song at 4:16, and in that time builds up into a majestically melancholy dirge, while “The Edge” balances gentle acoustic instrumentation with eerie ambience and “Etalia” shifts continuously throughout its three epic minutes, juxtaposing spacious effects with intriguing chord changes and an eventual rock climax with plenty of fuzz. There’s a lot to absorb on this album, enough that it might require an immediate second spin. So if you have an hour to spare, listening to it twice isn’t a bad way to go.