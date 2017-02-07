Marcelo Radulovich brings together artists for protest collage

Encinitas-based experimental composer Marcelo Radulovich has brought together two dozen musicians and artists for a piece of protest music titled In-Ogre-Ate. The piece is 29 minutes long and is essentially a lengthy sound collage, featuring a mixture of musical performances, spoken word, screams, noise, effects and other sonic elements. In a phone interview, Radulovich says that it was a way of channeling catharsis surrounding the frustration felt around Trump’s inauguration.

“It began around January 15th,” he says. “I was just overwhelmed with anxiety. I was seeing it all around, and seeing all the doom and anger. So the call was for whatever represents people’s anxiety. Some people chose a more contemplative sound. Some chose to be more explosive.”

In-Ogre-Ate is credited to The League of Assholes, a name that Radulovich has used for past recordings. However the personnel includes 24 different contributors, 14 of which are local, including Radulovich himself, Bill Wesley, who Radulovich describes as a “mad scientist who invents his own instruments,” and Esteban Flores of Monochromacy. It also includes performance artists and visual artists. As such, the work is abstract and comprises many different discordant elements, all of which took different shapes as more people became involved.

“I just started contacting people,” he says. “People I know and people I didn’t know. It just seemed like a good way to go about it. I also worked with people who I have played with before, who are also experiencing that anxiety.”

In-Ogre-Ate will be released this month via Radulovich’s Bandcamp page, and will be made available as a free download. However, he says he hopes that hearing this piece will help to inspire other acts of protest.

“It’s a way of adding to all the protests that are going on,” he says. “The cool thing would be if that people hear it and they get excited by it. And then maybe we’ll do more of this.”