March 2018 playlist

Every week in CityBeat, I do my best to cover as much of the most interesting, exciting, or noteworthy music from bands in San Diego or visiting our city. But there's too much good music to attempt to cover in these pages, so in order to share some of the other music that's been filling my headphones lately, I'm starting a new monthly playlist. It'll feature a pretty eclectic mix of stuff, featuring everything from local bands to international acts, new music to stuff from years past. This month, I've put together 20 tracks, many of which are from some of my favorite albums of the year so far, including the long-awaited return of one of my favorite bands to come out of San Diego. There's also some Afro-disco, jazz, alt-country, post-punk, metal and hip-hop. Each month will be different, but I hope to introduce readers to something new that they'll end up loving. And if not, there's always next month. Plug in your headphones and enjoy.