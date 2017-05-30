Marujah releasing new album

× Expand Marujah

Marujah is getting ready to release a new album. The local rock/Latin fusion band, which blends styles such as punk, cumbia and reggae, have announced they will release Marujah Rising on June 30. The album was recorded with producer Jon Avila of Oingo Boingo, who vocalist and songwriter Enrique Madico says worked very closely with the band and even helped them arrange the songs after they were written.

“We got an opportunity to record with him for a single,” Madico says in a phone interview. “It ended up being such a great experience that [Avila] said, ‘When you’re ready to do a full record, I’d like to record it for you.’ He was pretty much a member of the band while we were recording it.”

Marujah Rising reflects the diverse sonic makeup of the band, which originally started in Nashville. There are elements of alternative rock and ska, as well as more traditional Latin American music. Because the band has a unique cultural background, Madico says, it’s important for their music to reflect that.

“Sonically, the band is its own little hodgepodge,” he says. “We have punk, rock, elements of world music. There aren’t many bands that are 50 percent hispanic and 50 percent American and reflect that in their music. So we like to carry that with us.”

The songs on Marujah Rising also reflect the time in which it was written: after the election of Donald Trump. Madico says that they didn’t want to make an album that was too serious or took away from the fun of the songs, but there is an element of protest music in their new songs.

“Marujah Rising was written in the aftermath of the rise of Trump,” he says. “Capitalism run amok—all of the negative effects we’re seeing today. It’s an interesting dichotomy. We’re kind of a party band, but our lyrics are politically charged. A lot of what we do is political without explicitly saying ‘fuck Donald Trump.’”