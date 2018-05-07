May 2018 playlist

× Expand Ebru Yildiz Parquet Courts Parquet Courts

More than a month has lapsed since the first of what's intended to be an ongoing series of monthly playlists at CityBeat, but the upside of going longer before posting a new one is getting the chance to hear a lot more music. This month, a couple of my all-time favorite records reach noteworthy anniversaries, while several of my most-anticipated records of the year have been released. And on top of that, I've had a few local releases on repeat, so this month's playlist is a good mix of new and old, local and international, immediate and avant garde, and while I can't say for sure if anyone will love all of it, there should be something in it for everyone.