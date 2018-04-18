MC Flow celebrates a good toke on new EP

MC Flow loves weed. That’s probably apparent by the title of her new EP Her Highness, but even before the release of this new marijuana-centric set of songs, she built up a reputation for cannabis-infused rhymes. For Hanukkah 2015, Flow released a seasonal stoner jam titled “Pot in the Latkes,” and in honor of California’s legalization of marijuana, she shared the new track, “Welcome to the Dispensary.” And like any rapping stoner worth her weight in THC, she’s earned some press in High Times.

Her Highness is being released to coincide with the first 4/20 since recreational marijuana became legalized, and it’s a sometimes joyful, sometimes activist-minded set of songs concerned primarily with the consumption of cannabis. For the most part, it’s a lot of light-hearted stoner fun. In fact, both “Welcome to the Dispensary” and “Pot In the Latkes” show up here, the former a funky rundown of countless strains while the latter incorporates the melody of “Hava Nagila” into a humorous anecdote about holiday edibles.

It’s not all high-jinks, though. “Oh Charlotte” is a true story of Charlotte Figi, a girl who suffered from severe epileptic seizures and used marijuana to treat them. (In fact a non-psychoactive strain, “Charlotte’s Web” was named after her.) The song itself is a little schmaltzy thanks to an appearance from Jason Mraz, but the message still lands.

By and large, Her Highness is still pretty fun, showcasing MC Flow’s clever wordplay and unending adoration for that sweet leaf throughout all five tracks. Admittedly, it might lose some of its charm if it were stretched out to a full-length (10 full songs about weed might end up being a little one note), but this is compact enough to make its message clear. And just in case anyone missed that message, MC Flow summarizes it in “Free”: “Full disclosure, I like weed/I like it a lot.”